Waukesha police shooting, injured officers out of the hospital

Two Waukesha police officers injured in a police shooting Wednesday night, Dec. 14 were back home recovering with their families Thursday, police said. They were hurt when officers responded to search a home on Oakdale Drive with a landlord experiencing "erratic behavior" from a tenant.

The officers were released from the hospital Wednesday night. One was shot in his ballistic vest, sustaining an injury to his chest. Police said the round did not penetrate the vest. The officer's body camera was struck.

The other officer was not shot but was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave per department policy. They are men, ages 44 and 38, with 21 and 12 years of experience, respectively.

Police said the crime scene was turned over to the property owner early Thursday. They added they would not be identifying the woman who was found dead in the basement of the home on Oakdale Drive Wednesday night, and an autopsy would be conducted to determine the manner of death.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said officers responded around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday for a well-being check/landlord needing assistance with the tenant.

"Just erratic, irrational thoughts, and the landlord was more or less caring, out of compassion, to see what was going on and wanted officers to assist him just for safety," said Waukesha Police Captain Dan Baumann.

As they were checking the house, a female located in the basement fired at police. An officer returned fire and struck the female, police said.

The female was later found dead in the basement. Police said a firearm was recovered.