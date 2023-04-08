Waukesha police chase into Milwaukee; 2 in custody

article

2 people are in custody after leading Waukesha police on a chase early Saturday morning, April 8.

Officers did a traffic stop at Moreland and Manhattan around 12 a.m. The vehicle had been displaying suspicious behavior and was slow to stop.

Officers asked about the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and the driver immediately drove away. Officers chased after them through the neighborhood, over to Woodman’s and back out to Moreland. The driver went on to the interstate, where spikes were laid out. The vehicle slowed down and exited 175 North. The vehicle stopped, and two people fled out of the car. Both occupants were taken into custody.

Officials searched the vehicle and found 245 grams of marijuana, scales, packaging material and over $3,000 in cash.