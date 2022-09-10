Waukesha police pursuit; vehicle reaches 100 mph, suspect arrested

article

A police pursuit involving Waukesha police reached speeds of 100 miles per hour early Saturday, Sept. 10.

Officials say just before 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on E. Main Street and Nike Drive in Waukesha. The vehicle increased its speed and failed to yield.

As they passed E. Moreland and Springdale Road, officers called out in pursuit. The vehicle continued east at 100 miles per hour along Moreland Boulevard and entered I-94 eastbound.

Officials say as the vehicle entered the interstate, the operator turned his headlights off and proceeded to pull over just east of Barker Road. The operator of the vehicle was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect will be referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office for potential charges of flee/elude, possession of cocaine, and traffic violations.