Waukesha police phone scam warning for residents

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police are warning residents of a scam that involves phone calls using a spoofed police department phone number.

Officials say the persons on the other end of the line are identifying themself as a member of the Waukesha Police Department. The scammer indicates there are warrants out for your arrest and provides instructions on how to handle them. Officials say this has resulted in significant monetary loss.

The Waukesha Police Department reminded residents that it does not make phone calls like this – and urged people to not provide any information to the scammer. 

If you are unsure if it is a legitimate phone call, you are urged to contact Waukesha police on their non-emergency line at 262-524-3831.

