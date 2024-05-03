Waukesha police investigate Frame Park stabbing; man in 30s injured

article

Waukesha police are investigating a stabbing that happened along the riverwalk at Frame Park on Friday morning, May 3.

Police say around 11 a.m., a 911 call came in from a citizen stating that a man was stabbed. Officers in the area were able to locate and speak with the victim.

The stabbing victim was able to provide a good description of the suspect – who was arrested minutes later.

Officials say two men were arguing. The altercation escalated when the suspect used a knife in a multi-tool and stabbed the victim. The suspect also cut himself during the incident, officials said.

Police presence at Frame Park in Waukesha

The stabbing suspect is now in the Waukesha County Jail. Charges are being referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's office.