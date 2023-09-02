Waukesha pedestrians hit near Main and Barstow, man hurt

article

A car hit two Waukesha pedestrians near Main and Barstow on Friday night, Sept. 1.

Police said the car was driving at "low speeds" and hit the couple – a man and his spouse – around 6:20 p.m.

The man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said, and his spouse did not need treatment.

The driver stayed at the scene, and no one was arrested; police deemed it an accident.

While the incident was near Friday Night Live, police said it was not connected to the event.