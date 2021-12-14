Waukesha parade tragedy, Hadfield School adopted by Oconomowoc

A yearly mission to bring gifts and holiday cheer to kids in need has taken on a deeper meaning in the wake of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Oconomowoc High School students realized the school they adopted in September turned out to be one where students and staff are now coping with the horrific tragedy.

The sounds of carols filled the halls of Hadfield Elementary School Tuesday, Dec. 14, where Santa's helpers were eager to surprise students in need of some fun and laughter.

"It’s been a while since we’ve just found happiness and joy," said Mike Elliott, principal.

Those in the school have been deeply impacted by the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

"Students were at the parade, in the parade," said Elliott. "We had a student that was injured. We are hoping really we can have this be a memory and an act of kindness that can be remembered to brighten up their Christmas."

With sparkling eyes and grins from ear to ear, every child received a special box full of gifts thanks to Oconomowoc High School DECA students and teachers.

"Hopefully, this will be just a little bit of light for them as they move to the holiday season and have a little bit, just, extra – that Santa was especially good to them this year, knowing they had a tough time," said Jennifer Starke White, advisor for DECA.

Through the Adopt-a-School project, the wishes of all 215 students were fulfilled. Tangible presents aside, the real gift was seeing that hope and brighter days come from a community that cares.

"We sent thoughts and prayers to their families," said Kira Schauer, program chair "Hopefully, bring the kindness home to them. We are all thinking of them so very much."

In addition to toys and books, students also received necessities like socks, warm hats, gloves, pajamas, toiletry items and so much more.