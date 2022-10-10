Waukesha parade memorial funding discussed, $1.5M needed

The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission met Monday night, Oct. 10 to discuss ways to help fund the construction of two memorials for the six killed and over 60 hurt in the Christmas parade attack.

$1.5 million is needed to pay for the memorials along Main Street and at Grede Park.

As of Monday night, just under $12,000 had been raised.

Thrive Architects Waukesha parade victims memorial rendering

If funding comes up short, designs could be scaled back.

Thrive Architects is designing the memorials.

The target date for the main street memorial is Nov. 21, 2023, two years to the day of the parade attack, while the date for the Grede Park memorial is one year later, Nov. 21, 2024.