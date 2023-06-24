Waukesha parade attack rummage fundraiser, victim's daughters hold sale

article

The spirit of "Waukesha Strong" is still going strong as people find new ways to give back.

Some of the people most impacted by the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack did what they could to help honor all victims Saturday, June 24, holding a rummage sale to raise money for the Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial Fund.

"We had a whole lot more (items), but this morning was super busy," said Taylor Kulich that afternoon.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Taylor and Aliesha Kulich's mother, Jane Kulich, was among six people killed in the attack.

"It was really impressive how many people came together even still months, a year later," Aliesha said.

Aliesha and Taylor Kulich

Now, nearly two years after the Waukesha parade attack, people continue coming together to help raise money for memorials to honor the victims.

Aliesha and Taylor keep memories of their mother close.

"She was the sweetest person on Earth, and I feel like everybody says that about their mom, but I’m telling you, she was," said Aliesha.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Jane Kulich marched with Citizens Bank. She was a woman they described as always there for her friends.

"She’d be there with a card and a smile and some jokes to tell," Taylor said.

Now with their sale, her daughters are showing up for her and the other victims.

"Another big aspect of that is making sure the six people who were killed are remembered for more than just the way that they died," Taylor said.

Jane Kulich

Cindy Sullivan, from Illinois, was in the area and decided to head to the rummage sale and donate to the cause.

"It’s tragic, you can’t replace a family member," she said. "I think it’s important to step up and support each other."

Both friends and strangers donated items for the sale.

"We had an influx of people willing to support us, and I’d like to do whatever I can to return the favor," said Taylor. "The donation box has filled up. It’s like jam-packed, so I am very excited."

Rummage sale fundraiser for Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial Fund

The sisters said they hope the money they raise for the memorial fund will help create a space where everyone can find some comfort.

"I know a lot of people still can’t go downtown without panic attacks, or kind of reliving the situation again, so I think where it’s going to be placed and the beauty that comes with it will be a healthy reminder of it and a healthier way to help heal," Aliesha said.

Taylor said the Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial Fund is at about a fourth of the way to its more than $1 million dollar goal – and they’re happy to do their part to help.