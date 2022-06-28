Waukesha parade attack: Darrell Brooks motion hearing Tuesday

Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, will be back in court Tuesday, June 28 for a motion hearing. A jury trial has been set for October.

Tuesday's hearing is to discuss if Brooks is participating in court ordered evaluations.

According to court documents, a doctor filed a letter to the court about contacting Brooks at the Waukesha County Jail. The letter was reviewed by Judge Jennifer Dorow and the defense was immediately asked to discuss if Brooks was refusing to participate in the court ordered evaluations. Judge Dorow then set a hearing for today to further discus sthe issue.



This comes after a motion to change the venue of the trial was denied. The defense argued Brooks could not get a fair trial in Waukesha County. After jury questionnaires were sent and reviewed, Judge Dorow ruled Brooks will have his trial in Waukesha County.

Brooks Jr. faces more than 80 charges in connection with the incident in Waukesha in November 2021, including six homicide counts. His trial is scheduled to start Oct. 3 and last all month.

If Brooks is found guilty of just one of the intentional homicide charges, he'll face a mandatory life sentence.