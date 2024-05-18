Waukesha hit-and-run, driver charged with 4th OWI offense

article

A Waukesha man is accused of driving drunk and hitting a woman with his car on Tuesday, May 14.

Prosecutors charged Michael Warchol, 50, with six felonies – including hit-and-run – and a misdemeanor in the case.

Waukesha police were called to a bar near Grandview and Summit around 10:30 p.m. that night for a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. According to a criminal complaint, the caller identified the driver as Warchol and provided a license plate number for the vehicle that fled onto Grandview.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. She told police she got into an argument with Warchol at a bar, the complaint states. After the argument, she closed her tab and went to a different bar nearby – but Warchol followed her there and continued to argue. A witness said things "went sour very quickly." It was after Warchol and the victim left the second bar that she was hit.

Surveillance video showed Warchol's car drive past the victim and stop in the street, according to the complaint. When the victim began to cross the street, the car was "hastily put in reverse and quickly accelerated backward," striking the victim. Prosecutors said the victim was thrown 10-14 feet back and onto the ground. The car then sped away.

The complaint states it was "apparent" that Warchol waited until the victim was "directly behind his vehicle before he suddenly accelerated in reverse."

Waukesha Police Department

Police went to Warchol's home that night, and the complaint states he answered the door smelling of intoxicants. Officers also noted his speech was "dry, thick and slow." He later admitted he got into an argument with the victim at a bar, but denied seeing her before he drove away. He told officers there was no alcohol in the house.

Because of the smell and his actions, officers suspected Warchol was under the influence when he drove home and administered field sobriety tests. Prosecutors said he failed the tests, as well as two breath tests, and was arrested.

Once in custody, Warchol denied having any drinks at the bar, the complaint states. When an officer told him he had a bar tab that night and video showed him at the bar drinking, he said: "If you got it, you got it." Police also asked if he backed into the victim; he "laughed" and said he would've stopped if he did. When told it was on video, he said it was "not intentional at all."

Wisconsin Department of Transportation records showed Warchol was previously convicted of OWI or having a prohibited alcohol concentration in 1999, 2010 and 2019. In all, he is now charged with:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Operating while intoxicated (fourth offense)

Operating while intoxicated causing injury (second and subsequent offense)

Operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (fourth offense)

Operating with prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury (second and subsequent offense)

Hit-and-run causing injury

Misdemeanor disorderly conduct

Court records show Warchol's cash bond was set at $6,000 during his initial court appearance on May 16.