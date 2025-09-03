Waukesha OWI arrest; Wisconsin man arrested for 4th offense
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 44-year-old man from Eau Claire, Wisconsin was arrested in Waukesha on Tuesday night, Sept. 2 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.
What we know:
A news release says a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a vehicle for driving 89 mph in a 70 mph zone.
The driver displayed indicators of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, 4th offense and violating his probation restrictions.
The driver was taken to Summit Aurora Emergency Department for a legal blood draw and booked into the Jefferson County Jail.
The driver was also cited for deviating from designated lane and speeding on the freeway.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region.