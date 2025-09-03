Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha OWI arrest; Wisconsin man arrested for 4th offense

By
Published  September 3, 2025 7:32am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • A man was arrested for OWI 4th offense after a Wisconsin State Trooper pulled him over in Waukesha for speeding.
    • The Wisconsin State Patrol said he showed signs of impairment.
    • The driver was arrested on the suspicion of operating while intoxicated 4th Offense and violating his probation restrictions.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 44-year-old man from Eau Claire, Wisconsin was arrested in Waukesha on Tuesday night, Sept. 2 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

What we know:

A news release says a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a vehicle for driving 89 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The driver displayed indicators of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, 4th offense and violating his probation restrictions.

The driver was taken to Summit Aurora Emergency Department for a legal blood draw and booked into the Jefferson County Jail. 

The driver was also cited for deviating from designated lane and speeding on the freeway.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region. 

Crime and Public SafetyWaukeshaNews