Waukesha OWI arrest; Wisconsin man in custody for 4th offense

A 32-year-old man from McFarland, Wisconsin was arrested in Waukesha on Monday morning Feb. 12 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

A news release says a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a vehicle on Interstate-94 near Calhoun Road in Waukesha County just after 7 a.m. Monday. The driver displayed indicators of impairment and was arrested after the administration of standardized field sobriety tests.

Officials said an evidentiary blood draw was obtained at a hospital where the driver was also evaluated by a drug recognition expert.

The driver was booked and held at the Waukesha County jail for charges of operating while intoxicated along with possession of a restricted controlled substance.