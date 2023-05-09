Waukesha Overdose Aid Kit boxes available to community partners

article

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow announced on Tuesday, May 9 that Waukesha County is partnering with businesses, organizations, and municipalities to address the fentanyl crisis by making Overdose Aid Kit (OAK) boxes available for partners who are willing to host them.

The OAK boxes , produced by Serve You Rx, contain Naloxone nasal spray, commonly known as NARCAN®, a breathing mask, gloves, drug administration instructions, fentanyl testing strips, and information about resources for treatment and recovery support. The Naloxone being provided is available to those who are at risk of overdosing or those who believe they may be in a position where an overdose could occur.

Already, partners have agreed to host more than 40 OAK boxes throughout Waukesha County, and the goal is to distribute at least 200 boxes by the end 2023. The aim of this partnership is to increase access to overdose reversal medication, reduce overdose deaths, and raise awareness about resources available for individuals struggling with addiction.

In addition, Waukesha County unveiled a new data dashboard to provide local information to the public about the impact of the fentanyl crisis and the collective efforts being taken to combat it. The dashboard includes an interactive map that highlights prevention activities and community partners throughout the county.

Waukesha County is encouraging additional businesses, organizations, and municipalities to join the fight against the fentanyl crisis and host an OAK box. Interested parties can contact the Waukesha County Department of Health and Human Services for more information at 262-896-8061 or overdoseprevention@waukeshacounty.gov.