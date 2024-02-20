Waukesha officer honored after being shot at

Waukesha leaders recognized an officer shot in the line of duty with a Citation of Valor on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The shooting happened at a home near Oakdale and Sunset on Dec. 14, 2022.

Officers Jose Arellano and Brandon Pierce responded for a well-being check/landlord needing assistance with the tenant. As they were checking the house, a female located in the basement fired at police. An officer returned fire and struck the female, who was later identified as 40-year-old Katie Powers.

She died from the gunshot injury.

Pierce was shot in close proximity and Arellano helped get Pierce to safety. Investigators said Pierce's ballistic vest likely saved his life.

Officer Jeremy Philipps and dispatchers Ryan-Ann Carpenter, Justin Sobczak and Megan Margritz also each received a Letter of Commendation for their work on the case.

"I'm grateful for Jose," Pierce said. "Had he not grabbed that gun when he did, it could have been worse so I thank him every day."

Chief of Police Daniel Thompson signed the Citation of Valor and Letter of Commendation.