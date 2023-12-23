Waukesha nursing home resident's gift cards stolen, family says

Celebrating Christmas in a nursing home is never easy, but one woman's family says her effort to keep a tradition alive was taken from her.

A warm embrace and getting to spend time with her grandchildren is what keeps Sandra Schramek going.

"She’s raised great kids, and she’s been the most unselfish person that I can even imagine," said Jim Schramek.

Sandra typically celebrates Christmas at home with her family. This year, she is at the LindenGrove nursing home in Waukesha.

"She’s still struggling to get back on her feet and has not been able to successfully walk for over a year," said Mike Schramek.

Sandra Schramek and family

Sandra wanted to continue her usual tradition of buying gifts for her kids and grandchildren, so a friend helped her and purchased gift cards. Her family said more than $600 in gift cards were in her room. Now, they are gone.

"Her one little piece of Christmas that she was looking for got stolen from her," Jim said.

The family said they called the nursing home right away and filed a police report. Waukesha police told FOX6 News they received theft complaints from the family and will be opening an investigation in the coming days.

"We'd like to see some type of investigation into who did this, and why did they do this?" said Mike.

"It’s not about the money," Jim said. "It’s about morality here. Come on, say you're sorry."

Sandra's sons said it has been hard seeing their mom in so much pain.

LindenGrove Communities campus in Waukesha

"It breaks my heart," said Jim.

Still, the family said spending Christmas with their grandma is the best gift they can get.

FOX6 also reached out to the LindenGrove Communities campus in Waukesha. The manager on duty said no one was able to comment at this time, and to please call back after Christmas.