Waukesha motorcycle crash; man taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital

A 32-year-old man was transported to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life Tuesday night, Sept. 13 following a motorcycle crash in Waukesha. It happened around 8:30 p.m.

When police and fire units arrived on scene they located a 32-year-old man lying in the roadway. As Waukesha Fire provided life-saving measures on scene, Flight for Life responded and transported the victim to Froedtert Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The Waukesha Police Department Major Crash Task Force responded to lead the investigation. The initial investigation revealed that the motorcycle was westbound on Madison Street from Grandview when it collided into the back of a SUV that was also westbound. The SUV was occupied by two passengers who were uninjured. Speed appears to be a factor in this investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha Police Department