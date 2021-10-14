Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha ‘missing, endangered’ man found safe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Waukesha
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Aleksey Bass article

Aleksey Bass

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police say the search for a missing man, 19, last seen near Catholic Memorial High School is over. Aleksey Bass has been found safe. 

No additional details have been released. 

