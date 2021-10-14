Waukesha ‘missing, endangered’ man found safe

article
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police say the search for a missing man, 19, last seen near Catholic Memorial High School is over. Aleksey Bass has been found safe.
No additional details have been released.
