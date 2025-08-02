Waukesha County boy found safe; reported missing, endangered Saturday

article

The Brief The Waukesha County sheriff needs help to find a missing and endangered boy. Isaac Reddington, 2, is believed to be with his biological mother. Anyone with information is asked to email Lt. Chad Niles or call 262-446-5070.



UPDATE: The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said 2-year-old Isaac Reddington, reported missing and endangered on Saturday, has been found safe. The original story is available below.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department requested help to find missing and endangered 2-year-old Isaac Reddington. He was last seen around noon on Saturday, Aug. 2.

The sheriff's department said Reddington is believed to be with his biological mother, who "is having a manic episode." He was last seen in the front seat of his mother's car, with no car seat, on Sunset Drive east of Highway 83.

Reddington is described as 2 feet tall and 30 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was wearing a striped shirt, navy blue shorts and Velcro shoes. The car is described as a blue 2018 Honda HR-V with Wisconsin plate: AYP-5225

Anyone with information is asked to email Lt. Chad Niles or call 262-446-5070.