Waukesha Metro launches WisGO: New fare collection system

article

Waukesha Metro has launched a new fare collection system called WisGo on Monday, Sept. 11.

According to a news release, WisGo offers many new features, such as more ways to pay, fare capping, and a smoother transfer to other regional transit options, such as the Milwaukee County Transit System. The new WisGo cards start later this fall. Riders will have until April 2024 to transition from the old fare system to WisGo.

Cash is still an option, and transfers will still be available; however, according to the news release, paying with cash does not afford the rider the great benefits of WisGo. Riders will have multiple ways to pay, including the Umo mobile app, which takes credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay, GooglePay, and WisGo cards.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

With the new addition of WisGo, Waukesha Metro has also introduced new fares. People 18 and over will have to pay $2, and everyone younger will pay $1.25. Senior citizens and people with disabilities will only have to pay $1.

How to Get Started

Umo Mobility App