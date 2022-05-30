Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha Memorial Day Parade returns, traffic barricades in place

By
Published 
Waukesha
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Memorial Day Parade in Waukesha

The Memorial Day Parade will see new barriers in place to help block traffic.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Monday's Memorial Day Parade will be the city's first parade since November's Christmas Parade attack.

The city of Waukesha purchased the barriers in April for $800,000 in hopes of preventing someone from driving through.

It will be the city's first parade since the November attack, one with a new route that will be in place for all future parades. Police said the new route will help keep traffic away – another reminder of how the community changed.

Any car parked along the route will be towed starting at 7 a.m. Monday, May 30.