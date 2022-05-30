Waukesha Memorial Day Parade returns, traffic barricades in place

Monday's Memorial Day Parade will be the city's first parade since November's Christmas Parade attack.

The city of Waukesha purchased the barriers in April for $800,000 in hopes of preventing someone from driving through.

It will be the city's first parade since the November attack, one with a new route that will be in place for all future parades. Police said the new route will help keep traffic away – another reminder of how the community changed.

Any car parked along the route will be towed starting at 7 a.m. Monday, May 30.