Waukesha man accused of resisting officers, disorderly conduct

The Brief A Waukesha man is accused of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct after escaping security at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. The accused is Christopher Hauschultz. The charges stem from incidents on May 5 and May 6.



A 24-year-old Waukesha man is accused of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct from incidents on May 5 and May 6. The accused is Christopher Hauschultz – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Felony bail jumping (three counts)

Disorderly conduct

Resisting an officer

Case against Hauschultz

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Waukesha police got a call on Monday, May 5 regarding an individual that had an overdose. The individual was taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital and identified as the defendant, Christopher Hauschultz.

The complaint says Hauschultz was on probation for armed robbery through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and a hold was placed on the defendant while he was in Waukesha Memorial Hospital. After medical treatment was wrapped up, the defendant was to be arrested and taken to the Waukesha County Jail.

On the morning of May 6, hospital staff indicated Waukesha police and indicated that Hauschultz was medically cleared and ready to be taken to the jail. Less than ten minutes after that call was made, hospital security staff called Waukesha police to say "the defendant had run from security out of the hospital on foot," the complaint says. When police reviewed surveillance video from the hospital, they learned the defendant was wearing white shorts and a white T-shirt at the time he fled.

About a half-hour later, an officer spotted the defendant on W. Newhall Avenue near Waverly Place. Several squads set up a perimeter and a nearby school was placed into a secure hold until the defendant was located.

A Waukesha K-9 responded to the scene. A warning was issued by loudspeaker for the defendant to surrender.

The Waukesha Police Tactical Unit had been training in the area and responded to help with the search for the defendant.

Officers located him and shouted instructions for him to get on the ground. The defendant complied but resisted being put in handcuffs. After attempts to control the defendant, one officer "was forced to deploy his taser to overcome the defendant's active resistance," the complaint says. The officers were then able to get Hauschultz in the cuffs.

What's next:

Hauschultz made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Thursday, May 8. Cash bond was set at $5,000.

The defendant is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 30.