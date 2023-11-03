Waukesha man accused; hidden camera captures video of woman

article

A 45-year-old Waukesha man is charged and accused of recording a woman with a hidden camera without her knowing. The accused is Thanongsack Sayavong – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Capture an intimate representation without consent (five counts)

Invasion of privacy-surveillance device

According to the criminal complaint, Waukesha police took a complaint on Sunday, Oct. 29 from a person who "located a hidden camera in a bedroom she uses to change clothes in," the complaint says. The victim indicated on Sunday morning, "she was in the process of turning her computer off when she noticed a flashing light behind and between her two computer monitors. (The victim) realized it was a camera pointed towards her bed, that was plugged into an extension cord," the complaint says.

The victim told police she believed she knows who is responsible for setting up the camera -- a man who "did the same act at his work's bathroom, a BMW dealership in Milwaukee," the complaint says. The victim turned over the camera to police.

The complaint says when investigators reviewed the camera, they found 351 video clips on the SD card in the camera. Multiple video clips showed the victim in a state of undress.

The first couple of files on the SD "depict an Asian male installing the camera in a bedroom," the complaint says. A detective compared these images with a Milwaukee County Jail booking photo of Thanongsack Sayavong. The detective positively identified that the person in the video is Sayavong, "installing and repositioning the camera," the complaint says.

Investigators also noted a file on the SD card that allowed the camera to "be remotely viewed," the complaint says.

Sayavong made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Thursday, Nov. 2. Cash bond was set at $5,000.