Waukesha man accused; guns, drug charges after rollover crash

A discovery in the trunk of a crashed SUV prompts Waukesha police to take the driver away in handcuffs. Witnesses believe the rollover crash prevented a potential tragedy.

The man that was taken away was 27-year-old Shaun Landry. He faces the following criminal counts:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of narcotic drugs

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Sell/possess/use/transport machine gun

Possession of a firearm by a felon (three counts)

Body armor-violent felon

Possession of a firearm silencer (six counts)

Shaun Landry

According to the criminal complaint against Landry, Waukesha police were dispatched on Monday, Sept. 25 to Lowell School in Waukesha for a rollover crash involving an SUV, a minivan and a sedan.

When others saw what happened, they dropped everything to help.

"His first words to me was help me flip my car back over so I can get out of here," said Sean, the man who called 911 at the SUV crash scene. He asked that we not use his last name because of safety concerns.

"He really didn’t want to be around anybody," Sean said.

When officers arrived on the scene, the occupants of the vehicles claimed to be uninjured. Officers located a "green military-style ammunition can that was abandoned" underneath the sedan at the crash site. A witness told police the defendant, Shaun Landry, had put it there.

When officers asked Landry what happened, he said "he dropped his vape on the floorboard, reached for it, and flipped his vehicle (the SUV) by hitting a parked vehicle," the complaint says. Landry got out of the SUV under his own power.

Another witness to the crash spoke to police saying the SUV was taking a right turn when it struck the minivan and then the sedan which caused the SUV to roll onto its side.

The witness told police she saw "a crack pipe laying outside the vehicle," the complaint says. Also on the ground was a second smoking pipe and a "rubber blue and white container. Inside the container was an off-white substance which appeared to be heroin or fentanyl," the complaint says. That substance later tested positive for both fentanyl and cocaine.

After the towing company righted the SUV, officers searched the vehicle. They found a bulletproof vest.

In the trunk of the SUV, police located two black boxes that contained "4 large black handgun magazines for a 9mm. One magazine had 18 rounds, one with 25 rounds, one with 26 rounds, one was empty. Also located was a drum handgun magazine with 55 rounds of 9mm bullets. There were also five racks of 10, .556 caliber ammunition for a carbine rifle," the complaint says.

The second box contained three semi-automatic pistols -- one of which had a red dot pistol sight. Additionally, officers found firearm silencers and a "small device that can be attached to the rear of the slide of a Glock handgun, converting the semi-automatic pistol into a machine pistol capable of fully automatic fire," the complaint says.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at Landry's house. They say they found more ammunition and guns in Landry's garage.

"It makes me wonder what he was actually doing. What he was going to do. At the same time I feel like it was a miracle that it happened because it stopped him from doing something," said Sean.

Landry is a felon convicted of robbery in Milwaukee ten years ago. He made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Cash bond was set at $10,000. Online court records show that bond was posted on Thursday, Sept. 28.