Waukesha Lake Michigan water switch delayed, new date announced

Waukesha will begin its switch from groundwater to Lake Michigan water on Oct. 9, officials announced Thursday.

The transition had been planned to start between Sept. 14 and 18, officials said, but a specific date had not yet been set.

"We have heard from many customers who want to know a firm date for the transition to a Lake Michigan water supply. Moving the timeline back a few weeks allows us to set a date with certainty. That will help our customers plan ahead," said Dan Duchniak, general manager of the Waukesha Water Utility.

Duchniak said pushing the transition back will also allow the utility and contractors to ensure the highest possible water quality during the transition and protect public health and safety throughout the process. The utility head also said issues developed with the programming of the new water pumps during startup testing.

"The pumps will not need any repairs, but it will take time for the manufacturer to send the people to correct the programming and ensure correct operation of the pumps," Duchniak said. "We apologize for any inconvenience the delay may cause for customers, but we want to be sure those kinds of smaller details don’t keep changing the timeline. We are moving the date back to provide certainty."

Customers can find answers to frequently asked questions about the transition on the Great Water Alliance website, in bill inserts and through other communications. The city also posts a weekly electronic newsletter that residents can sign up for through the Connect link. Customers can also call the water utility staff at 262- 521-5272 for answers.