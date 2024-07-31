Sex in Waukesha County Jail lobby, man sentenced to time served

article

A man accused of having sex in the Waukesha County Jail lobby pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to time served on Wednesday.

In May, prosecutors charged 29-year-old Desmound Cleveland and 67-year-old Karen Hill in the case. Hill is due back in court on Aug. 12.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, a sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the jail lobby on May 2. The jail supervisor "called to report two individuals had sex in the jail lobby" and the woman, later identified Hill, was still on the scene.

The deputy was able to obtain video surveillance of the incident, which happened around 3 a.m. It showed two people in the lobby "engaged in sexual acts," per the complaint.

The complaint states the deputy contacted Hill. She indicated Cleveland was her boyfriend of five years, and they intended to hang out at a boarding house, but they got locked out. They then walked to the jail lobby and took a nap.

Hill admitted she and Cleveland "had sexual intercourse and that it was consensual," the complaint said. She added that "she tried to cover both of them up with articles of clothing so no one would see them."

When the deputy questioned Cleveland about what happened, the complaint states he said: "Sex happens." He also said he knew there were cameras.