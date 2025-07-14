Waukesha intersection safety concerns; city leaders to discuss options

The Brief Waukesha leaders are pondering safety improvements for the intersection at Sunset and Guthrie. The potential changes come after a 17-year-old was killed in a crash at the intersection in December 2024. Added LED stop signs, new pavement markings and a roundabout are ideas being considered.



Changes could be coming to a Waukesha intersection after a teenager was killed at Sunset and Guthrie in late 2024. Neighbors are divided about some of the potential solutions to slow drivers down.

Traffic data revealed

What we know:

A traffic study found about 7,000 vehicles pass through the intersection of Sunset and Guthrie every single day.

Since 2020, there have been 13 crashes at the intersection. The data shows nearly all of those crashes happened during the day when weather conditions were dry. Most of the crashes at the intersection are because drivers are distracted or do not obey the stop signs there.

December 2024 fatal crash

The backstory:

In December 2024, 17-year-old Megan Voss was killed at Sunset and Guthrie. Prosecutors said Jason Zehe was drunk and speeding when he crashed into Voss' vehicle.

Zehe pleaded not guilty to charges including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

In June, a Waukesha County spokeswoman told FOX6 News that prosecutors were reviewing options with Voss' family for a way to "resolve" the case. A plea-sentencing is scheduled for August.

Neighbors weigh in

What they're saying:

Don Scherf only has to look out of his front door to see the section of Sunset and Guthrie.

"I’ve seen a few accidents – it’s gotten pretty busy the last couple of years," Scherf said. "The problem with the accidents is some people don’t see the stop signs."

On Tuesday, July 15, Waukesha's Common Council will look at potential short-term and long-term safety improvements. These include everything from seven flashing LED stop signs and increased pavement markings to larger projects like curb bump-outs or a compact roundabout.

"I don’t think a roundabout would work here."

"Why not?" asked FOX6's Bret Lemoine.

"First of all, I don’t think there’s enough room to put one in," Scherf replied.

Hal Kacanek has lived in the neighborhood for 40 years. He also believes the roundabout solution is an overreaction.

"If you put a roundabout in there – that’s got its own concerns. Flashing signals there – I don’t think if a person is inebriated – they’re obviously, um, not going to worry about the stop sign," Kacanek said.

Figuring cost

By the numbers:

The cost for some of the proposed safety improvements range from $5,000 up to $1 million for a roundabout.