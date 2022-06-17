HAWS threats, Hartland woman charged

A Hartland woman has been charged after she allegedly threatened to "shoot up" a humane society.

In May, 19-year-old Olivia Kobb had an appointment to get shots for her dog at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS). That's when an argument broke out, and she allegedly threatened staff members.

When employees or the animals are put in danger, HAWS Executive Director Lynn Olenik said they go into fight or flight mode.

"Anytime a threat is made, we have discussed it among staff, we are going to take things seriously and press charges," Olenik said.

Three employees had to take action on May 10. HAWS said Kobb, who used to be a volunteer, came in with her dog and used an area that was off limits.

"She has been using our spay-neuter low-cost clinic for a number of years without incident, but this time was a problem," said Olenik.

Kobb got angry as she was asked to leave and allegedly told an employee: "My mom could get out of the car now and put a bullet through your head." The staff called Kobb and her family and asked them not to come back.

"When something like this happens, it kind of makes everybody step back, and it does kind of make people extremely nervous," Olenik said.

Kobb came back two days later with her dad for a previously scheduled appointment for her dog. HAWS said it refused her from going inside, and that's when authorities say Kobb said: "I can carry a gun, and you're gonna get shot. You're gonna die." That's when the staff filed charges.

"Even though it turned out to just be a threat, I don't think in today's times you can let that just happen without answering to it with the fullest of your ability," said Olenik.

Kobb was charged Friday, June 17 and a warrant for her arrest was issued. The charges include terrorist threats and felony bail jumping.

Police said then they talked to Kobb after the incident, she admitted to degrading the staff because they were unpaid volunteers and couldn't tell her what to do.