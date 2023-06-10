Waukesha home burglarized, police seek burglars

article

Waukesha police responded to a burglary on Tallgrass Circle near Maple Way and Summit on Friday, June 9.

Officials said a resident alerted them that people had broken into their house and that the caller could hear someone rummaging through items downstairs.

Police arrived and found a vehicle leaving the vicinity of the call. The burglars saw the police and exited the vehicle running through the backyards of the neighborhood. A perimeter was established, and a K9 search team searched the area to locate the burglars.

Officials found that after further investigation, it appears that the burglars forced entry into the house through a window. The scene was processed for evidence, and a vehicle was recovered.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact detective Jay Carpenter at 262-524-3812.

Waukesha police said the public should continue practicing safe habits by locking their home and remaining vigilant to activity in the community.