Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition begins, case still in court
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Demolition of Waukesha's Horizon West Condominium building began Thursday, Nov. 9 – crews removing sections piece by piece because of asbestos.
The city forced everyone out of the building in December 2021 due to fear it might collapse. Residents sued their insurance company to cover demolition costs. That case is on appeal, and one former condo owner told FOX6 News they are still waiting on a federal judge's decision.
Demolition begins at Horizon West condo building
In September, the city said demolition will cost $873,000.
The contractor, MRD Group, told FOX6 in October demolition work would go into the winter and possibly into 2024.