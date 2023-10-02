Waukesha Horizon West asbestos removal before demolition

Residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos got an update Monday, Oct. 2 on what's happening with the troubled complex.

Contractors are working to remove asbestos from the building before it's demolished.

No one has lived in the building since December 2021, when engineers deemed it at risk of collapse and about 60 people were quickly evacuated.

During Monday night's town hall, the contractor said while they were not in charge of the initial building inspection, what they're seeing now is pretty concerning.

"I did review some of the drone footage and the close-up and the photographs of the steel where the balconies were removed, and I wouldn't want to live there," said the contractor. "It's pretty scary."

Horizon West condo, Waukesha

MRD Group believes this work will go into the winter and possibly into 2024.