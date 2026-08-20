The Brief A Waukesha man was convicted of killing his neighbor and hiding the body. Prosecutors said Kevin Lychwick killed Carlos Maldonado in 2024. A first-degree intentional homicide conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.



Kevin Lychwick, the Waukesha man convicted of killing his neighbor and hiding the body in 2024, will be sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Sentencing hearing

In court:

A Waukesha County jury found Lychwick, 64, guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse after a four-day trial in June. Jurors delivered their verdict after roughly 45 minutes of deliberations.

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Kevin Lychwick in court on June 11, 2026; Carlos Maldonado

Neighbor killed, body hidden

The backstory:

Investigators said Lynchwick shot his neighbor, 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado, in the head in April 2024. Maldonado's body was not found until October 2024 – wrapped in a plastic tarp, his hands bound by duct tape – in a wooded area near Moreland and North.

During the trial, surveillance video showed Lychwick walking with a plastic bag and other items during the late night hours of April 2024. Other evidence included a gravel shovel wrapped with black duct tape and photos of ammunition that was found in a big inside Lychwick's vehicle.

Complete coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News streamed the entire trial each day on FOX LOCAL. The app is free to download on your phone, tablet or smart TV.