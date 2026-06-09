Waukesha homicide; Kevin Lychwick trial resumes Tuesday

The Brief The trial of a Waukesha man charged with killing his neighbor and hiding the body will resume on Tuesday. Kevin Lychwick, 63, is accused of killing his neighbor, 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado, in 2024. Lychwick is representing himself at trial.



The trial of a Waukesha man charged with killing his neighbor and hiding the body will resume on Tuesday morning, June 9. Kevin Lychwick, 63, is accused of killing his neighbor, 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado, in 2024.

Lychwick was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. He pleaded not guilty in December.

Case details

The backstory:

The body of Maldanado was found back on Oct. 30, 2024, in a wooded area near Moreland and North in Waukesha. But police say the victim was actually killed months earlier.

Prosecutors say the man responsible for the crime is Lychwick. Investigators believe he shot Maldonado in the head back in April 2024. They say Lychwick wrapped the body in a plastic tarp and bound Maldonado's hands with duct tape.

Kevin Lychwick

Testimony at trial | Monday, June 8

What we know:

"Quite simply, I am not guilty of this crime," Lychwick said during his opening statement to the jury.

Lychwick told the jury he hardly knew his neighbor, Carlos Maldanado. Both men lived next to each other in the same apartment building.

Prosecutors say Maldanado was shot in the head. His body was found in October 2024 in the woods next to the apartment building. It was covered in a tarp and sticks.

"…almost as if the person who had set it there did so intentionally in order to hide what was under that blue tarp," said Prosecutor Daniel Tombasco.

Kevin Lychwick

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Prosecutors told the jury that another resident at the complex had a trail camera installed. Investigators say video shows Lychwick walking into the woods in the middle of the night. But there is more.

"They found the holy grail of evidence," Tombasco said.

Prosecutors showed photos of a gun police found inside Lychwick's car. Investigators say it matches the murder weapon, and had Lychwick's DNA on it. Lychwick told the jury that he never saw that gun before.

Inside Lychwick's apartment, police found what they describe as a "hit list" with Maldanado's name on it.

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Carlos Maldonado

"The largest warm-blooded animal that I've ever killed was a skunk that walked in front of my car," Lychwick said.

Lychwick told the jury that police altered video and audio evidence in his case. He fired his public defender, Pablo Galaviz, last week. Galaviz sat in the gallery as Lychwick's "standby counsel."

Complete coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News is streaming the entire trial each day on FOX LOCAL. The app is free to download on your phone, tablet or smart TV.