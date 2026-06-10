Kevin Lychwick homicide trial; state could wrap their case Wednesday

The Brief Kevin Lychwick is representing himself in a trial for the alleged murder of his neighbor. Lychwick faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, pleading not guilty to both. Prosecutors allege Lychwick shot 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado in April 2024, hid his wrapped body in a nearby wooded area, and left it there until it was discovered that October.



The trial for a Waukesha man accused of killing his neighbor and hiding the body resumed on Wednesday, June 10. Kevin Lychwick, 63, is accused of killing his neighbor, 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado, in 2024.

Lychwick was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. He pleaded not guilty in December.

Case details

The backstory:

The body of Maldanado was found back on Oct. 30, 2024, in a wooded area near Moreland and North in Waukesha. But police say the victim was actually killed months earlier.

Prosecutors say the man responsible for the crime is Lychwick. Investigators believe he shot Maldonado in the head back in April 2024. They say Lychwick wrapped the body in a plastic tarp and bound Maldonado's hands with duct tape.

Kevin Lychwick trial on May 10, 2026

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Complete coverage

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FOX6 News is streaming the entire trial each day on FOX LOCAL. The app is free to download on your phone, tablet or smart TV.