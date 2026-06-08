Waukesha homicide; Kevin Lychwick trial, defendant representing himself

The Brief Kevin Lychwick is representing himself in a trial starting June 8, 2026, for the alleged murder of his neighbor. Lychwick faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, pleading not guilty to both. Prosecutors allege Lychwick shot 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado in April 2024, hid his wrapped body in a nearby wooded area, and left it there until it was discovered that October.



A Waukesha man charged with killing his neighbor and hiding the body is representing himself at trial, which began on Monday, June 8. Kevin Lychwick, 63, is accused of killing his neighbor, 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado, in 2024.

Lychwick was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. He pleaded not guilty in December.

Kevin Lychwick

Kevin Lychwick trial

The backstory:

The body of Maldanado was found back on Oct. 30, 2024, in a wooded area near Moreland and North in Waukesha. But police say the victim was actually killed months earlier.

Carlos Maldonado

Prosecutors say the man responsible for the crime is Lychwick. Investigators believe he shot Maldonado in the head back in April 2024. They say Lychwick wrapped the body in a plastic tarp and bound Maldonado's hands with duct tape.

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Maldonado's family talked with police about their loved one's disappearance. Both Lychwick and the victim lived across from each other in the same apartment building.

A passerby found the body in October near the apartment and called police.

Kevin Lychwick

Opening statements in the Lychwick trial took place on Monday, June 8.

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What's next:

FOX6 News plans to stream as much of the trial as possible.