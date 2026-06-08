Waukesha homicide; Kevin Lychwick trial, defendant representing himself
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha man charged with killing his neighbor and hiding the body is representing himself at trial, which began on Monday, June 8. Kevin Lychwick, 63, is accused of killing his neighbor, 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado, in 2024.
Lychwick was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. He pleaded not guilty in December.
Kevin Lychwick
Kevin Lychwick trial
The backstory:
The body of Maldanado was found back on Oct. 30, 2024, in a wooded area near Moreland and North in Waukesha. But police say the victim was actually killed months earlier.
Carlos Maldonado
Prosecutors say the man responsible for the crime is Lychwick. Investigators believe he shot Maldonado in the head back in April 2024. They say Lychwick wrapped the body in a plastic tarp and bound Maldonado's hands with duct tape.
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Maldonado's family talked with police about their loved one's disappearance. Both Lychwick and the victim lived across from each other in the same apartment building.
A passerby found the body in October near the apartment and called police.
Kevin Lychwick
Opening statements in the Lychwick trial took place on Monday, June 8.
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What's next:
FOX6 News plans to stream as much of the trial as possible.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, the criminal complaint associated with this case, and previous FOX6 News coverage.