Kevin Lychwick Waukesha homicide trial: Thursday, June 11
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial resumed Thursday for the Waukesha man accused of killing his neighbor and hiding the body. Kevin Lychwick, 63, is accused of killing his neighbor, 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado, in 2024.
Lychwick was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. He pleaded not guilty in December.
Homicide investigation
The backstory:
Investigators said he shot his neighbor, 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado, in the head in April 2024. Maldonado's body was not found until October 2024 – wrapped in a plastic tarp, his hands bound by duct tape – in a wooded area near Moreland and North.
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Kevin Lychwick trial on June 11, 2026
Trial highlights | Wednesday, June 10
What they're saying:
Witnesses, including the lead investigator on the case, took the stand Wednesday. Surveillance video was played that showed Lychwick walking with a plastic bag and other items during the late night hours of April 2024.
"This whole trial is a travesty, and I object to it – this case should have been objected through evidence," said Lychwick.
Other evidence included a gravel shovel wrapped with black duct tape, as well as photos of ammunition that was found in a bag inside what investigators identified as Lychwick's vehicle.
Kevin Lychwick trial on June 10, 2026
Complete coverage
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News is streaming the entire trial each day on FOX LOCAL. The app is free to download on your phone, tablet or smart TV.
- June 10: Waukesha homicide trial: Kevin Lychwick objects as testimony continued Wednesday
- June 9: Waukesha homicide; Kevin Lychwick claims illness, lashes out in court
- June 8: Waukesha homicide; Kevin Lychwick trial, defendant representing himself
- Waukesha homicide: Man accused of killing neighbor, hiding body
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, the criminal complaint associated with this case, and previous FOX6 News coverage.