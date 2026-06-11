Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Kevin Lychwick Waukesha homicide trial: Thursday, June 11

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 11, 2026 8:35 AM CDT
Published June 11, 2026 8:35 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Prosecutors accuse a Waukesha man of killing his neighbor and hiding the body.
    • Kevin Lychwick faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, pleading not guilty to both.
    • Carlos Maldonado was killed in April 2024. His body was found months later.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial resumed Thursday for the Waukesha man accused of killing his neighbor and hiding the body. Kevin Lychwick, 63, is accused of killing his neighbor, 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado, in 2024.

Lychwick was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. He pleaded not guilty in December. 

Homicide investigation

The backstory:

Investigators said he shot his neighbor, 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado, in the head in April 2024. Maldonado's body was not found until October 2024 – wrapped in a plastic tarp, his hands bound by duct tape – in a wooded area near Moreland and North.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Kevin Lychwick trial on June 11, 2026

Trial highlights | Wednesday, June 10

What they're saying:

Witnesses, including the lead investigator on the case, took the stand Wednesday. Surveillance video was played that showed Lychwick walking with a plastic bag and other items during the late night hours of April 2024.

"This whole trial is a travesty, and I object to it – this case should have been objected through evidence," said Lychwick.

Other evidence included a gravel shovel wrapped with black duct tape, as well as photos of ammunition that was found in a bag inside what investigators identified as Lychwick's vehicle.

Kevin Lychwick trial on June 10, 2026

Complete coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News is streaming the entire trial each day on FOX LOCAL. The app is free to download on your phone, tablet or smart TV. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, the criminal complaint associated with this case, and previous FOX6 News coverage. 

Crime and Public SafetyWaukeshaNews