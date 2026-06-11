Kevin Lychwick Waukesha homicide trial: Thursday, June 11

The Brief Prosecutors accuse a Waukesha man of killing his neighbor and hiding the body. Kevin Lychwick faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, pleading not guilty to both. Carlos Maldonado was killed in April 2024. His body was found months later.



The trial resumed Thursday for the Waukesha man accused of killing his neighbor and hiding the body. Kevin Lychwick, 63, is accused of killing his neighbor, 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado, in 2024.

Lychwick was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. He pleaded not guilty in December.

Homicide investigation

The backstory:

Investigators said he shot his neighbor, 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado, in the head in April 2024. Maldonado's body was not found until October 2024 – wrapped in a plastic tarp, his hands bound by duct tape – in a wooded area near Moreland and North.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Kevin Lychwick trial on June 11, 2026

Trial highlights | Wednesday, June 10

What they're saying:

Witnesses, including the lead investigator on the case, took the stand Wednesday. Surveillance video was played that showed Lychwick walking with a plastic bag and other items during the late night hours of April 2024.

"This whole trial is a travesty, and I object to it – this case should have been objected through evidence," said Lychwick.

Other evidence included a gravel shovel wrapped with black duct tape, as well as photos of ammunition that was found in a bag inside what investigators identified as Lychwick's vehicle.

Kevin Lychwick trial on June 10, 2026

Complete coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News is streaming the entire trial each day on FOX LOCAL. The app is free to download on your phone, tablet or smart TV.