Waukesha homeless convicted sex offender released; police share info

The Waukesha Police Department released information on Tuesday, July 9 about the release of a convicted sex offender in the community. The offender is Jarrett Pollari – and he is homeless.

A news release from police says Pollari has served the prison sentence imposed on him by the courts. Officials say his criminal history places him in a classification level which reflects the potential to re-offend.

Again, Pollari is homeless. He is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, weighing 215 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say he has a scar on his left leg.

If you have any questions about Pollari's release, you are welcome to contact the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3770.