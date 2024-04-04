Roku Channel home show, Waukesha designer featured

A Waukesha designer will be showing how to get things done, part of a show that starts streaming on Monday.

For Carmen De La Paz, home is where the heart is. She is spotlighting just that through her latest project.

"Roku is premiering the Spanish version of "Ask This Old House," and it's called "Dime Como Hacerlo," which means ‘tell me how to make it,’" she said.

"This is home for me, but my first language is Spanish," De La Paz added. "To be able to serve the Spanish community, Latino community, and to give this knowledge."

De La Paz will star as a carpenter in the home renovation show. Viewers will see her hard at work in her Waukesha workshop.

Carmen De La Paz's Waukesha workshop

"We shot four to five episodes here, and we did a mini makeover in a home in Milwaukee," she said.

This isn't De La Paz's first time being active in the community. She serves as landmarks and restoration commissioner, part of the Waukesha Tile Project and Grede Park Parade Memorial.

"I'm very involved in the community. I very much feel a responsibility to give back," she said.

De La Paz recovered from a stroke four years ago. She said the project has given her a second chance in life.

"We all feel like we have a purpose in life, right? Especially as Latinas, we're told, ‘find your purpose,’" she said. "My purpose has been elevated."

While the show will be in Spanish, there will also be an option to watch it with English subtitles. It starts streaming on the Roku Channel on April 8.