Waukesha hit-and-run; 7-year-old child hit, police seek suspect

A 7-year-old child was injured in a hit-and-run in Waukesha on Sunday, May 5.

The Waukesha Police Department said it happened at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Bel Ayr and Magnolia. The vehicle struck the child and fled the scene.

Police said it is likely the driver knew they struck the child and fled.

Police are asking for people to identify any ride shares, food delivery app services or other specialized deliveries by a passenger car which would have occurred around the time of the incident. The timeframe of the delivery would have occurred between 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Police said they believe a delivery would have occurred somewhere within the area.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is urged to contact police at 262-281-8091.