Waukesha police: Moreland nail damage believed to be 'intentional'

The Waukesha Police Department is investigating what is believed to be an ''intentional act'' after numerous vehicles were damaged by roofing nails.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha Police Department is investigating what is believed to be an "intentional act" after numerous vehicles were damaged by roofing nails on a stretch of Moreland Boulevard on Friday morning, Nov. 5.

According to police, anyone who drove through the area of Moreland between Manhattan Drive and Les Paul Parkway (State Highway 164) between 5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Friday is encouraged to check their tires.

Police closed the stretch of Moreland Boulevard while investigating the suspected incident. It reopened around 11:15 a.m.

Anyone with puncture damage from roofing nails is asked to call 262-524-3831 and report the damage. Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious is encouraged to call the same number.

