Waukesha Head Start student needs school transportation after fire

A Waukesha Head Start student is having trouble getting to school after an electrical fire forced the family out of their apartment.

"There was apparently a big boom in her house," said Lynne Franz, grandmother.

The fire on Friday, Sept. 1 meant the Franz family could not stay at their Waukesha apartment. They didn't think it would impact Jenessa, 4, getting to school.

"I want my granddaughter to be happy, healthy and get the education she’s entitled to," said Lynne Franz.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The change of address meant a change for their bus route, which left Jenessa with no ride to her school, Head Start.

"Why they can’t go that extra six minutes?" said Lynn Franz. "I don’t know. That seems ludicrous."

Jenessa's mother, Jessica Franz, is disabled, so she can't take her daughter to school. Jenessa's grandpa has medical issues, and her grandma is getting knee surgery, so they need the transportation.

"It’s been hard," said Jessica Franz. "Very frustrating, stressful."

Tim Nolan with Head Start in Waukesha County explained they're doing everything they can. Nolan said they are legally allotted only 60 minutes for a route, and swinging over to the hotel the family is staying at adds time, which puts their license at risk. Nolan explained that they filed for a waiver with the Department of Children and Families to extend that route a couple extra minutes. He said they're working with the family as they wait to hear from the state on whether they can extend their route.

As of Thursday, Sept. 7, Jenessa had not missed a day of school. Her family said they hope that continues.