Drunk driving crash, Waukesha gym teacher pleads not guilty

article

The Brief A Waukesha gym teacher charged in a drunk driving crash pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors said he was nearly five times the legal limit. Officers found alcohol in his office at the school.



A Waukesha gym teacher charged in a drunk driving crash pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial on Friday, Feb. 21.

Randall Villarreal, 52, faces enhanced charges after his blood-alcohol level came back at 0.396 – nearly five times the legal limit. He's due back in court in May.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Case details

The backstory:

The hit-and-run crash happened on the morning of Jan. 27. Waukesha police were called to Main Street, where investigators said Villarreal rear-ended another car and took off.

According to a criminal complaint, Villarreal allegedly told the other driver he "needed to leave because he was a teacher and needed to get to school on time."

Damage to Randall Villarreal's Jeep after drunk driving hit-and-run crash

The crash victim took a picture of Villarreal's license plate. When police arrived at Saratoga Middle School in Waukesha, they found Villarreal's Jeep smashed in the parking lot. Police said Villarreal admitted to driving his kid to school earlier that morning – and also admitted to crashing soon after.

An officer administered four different field sobriety tests in the school gym. Prosecutors said he failed all of them – including counting and walking. The school's principal asked police to search Villarreal's office. Officers found alcohol.

Villarreal was so intoxicated at the time of the crash, a court commissioner previously questioned how he was still alive.