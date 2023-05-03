Waukesha Fox River spill, 'unidentified substance' found

article

An "unidentified substance" spill into the Fox River in Waukesha prompted a HAZMAT response Wednesday afternoon, May 3.

The Waukesha Fire Department responded to the spill, near the Wisconsin Avenue bridge, around 2:20 p.m. Officials said the substance was entering the waterway from a culvert.

Absorbent booms were placed in the river to contain the spill, and the fire department worked with the Waukesha Engineering Department, Waukesha County Emergency Management and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to contain and mitigate the spill.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the fire department said further efforts to address the spill remain underway.