Waukesha First Student bus driver shortage, 'kids missing school'

School District of Waukesha students are facing bumps in the road amid a nationwide school bus driver shortage as the new school year gets underway.

FOX6 News found "now hiring" signs at First Student, a national company that provides bus service for the School District of Waukesha.

Kaelyn Van Essen

For sixth-grader Kaelyn Van Essen, moving up to Waukesha’s Butler Middle School comes with new concerns.

"I’m kind of a worrier, so I’d worry that everyone would get to know everyone, and then I’d get a reputation on the first day of school as that late kid," said Van Essen.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, days before the start of the school year, the School District of Waukesha wrote that Van Essen's bus would pick her up 10 minutes after school started, and her bus would leave school 20 minutes before dismissal.

"At first, I was kind of happy because maybe, yeah, I get to be late to school," said Van Essen. "I get to miss school, but 20 minutes late every day is a lot of time, and then I’d get behind in school work and stuff."

The classes she’d have to cut short would be science in the morning and literacy in the afternoon.

Butler Middle School

"I love literacy," said Van Essen. "I love reading, and I like science, and I don’t want to be late or miss school."

In a letter to parents, the district’s transportation office wrote:

"As we shared earlier this week, transportation continues to be a challenge throughout school districts nationwide. Despite the best efforts of First Student and the fact that over 80% of our bus routes will be running as scheduled, there continue to be routes that will be impacted by the driver shortage. As a result of staff shortages, there are routes that will be running early, late or not at all."

First Student

For those impacted, the district wrote:

"We recognize this is an inconvenience for the students and families impacted. This decision was not easily made and only after First Student consolidated as many routes as possible, created a third tier when possible and communicated with other transportation companies. While First Student understands these adjustments are not ideal, they are the best possible solutions to ensure transportation opportunities for the maximum number of students, and changes have been made in collaboration with the school district. First Student continues to recruit, hire and train new drivers and will add back routes as quickly as possible."

It's a growing national problem. A survey conducted by HopSkipDrive found 92% of school leaders surveyed reported a bus driver shortage "constrained" their operations. The national survey found difficulty recruiting new drivers, drivers retiring or leaving for other industries and pay as reasons for the shortage.

Some parents in Waukesha scrambled and then banded together to carpool, so they won't miss class.

"We’re very lucky that I know my neighbors, and we’re able to figure it out," said Jen Van Essen, parent. "While it might not be the easiest, and it’s challenging, we can get them there, but some of these kids are going to be missing a lot of school, and that’s sad."

"The school district's goal is to educate children, and I just couldn’t understand how this was an acceptable solution," said Melinda Jacobs, parent.

First Student

At least the Jacobs and Van Essen families won't have to be late.

"That made me feel much better and relieved because I don’t like knowing not the plan," said Kaeyln Van Essen. "It drives me crazy because I want to know my schedule for the week. I want to know what’s happening. I want to know when I’m going to get home, so I can get ready for my activities. I want to know stuff., I don’t want to be left in the dark."

FOX6 asked First Student and the school district for answers.

First Student's starting pay in Waukesha is $23 an hour with a $4,000 signing bonus.

Full statement from School District of Waukesha

"Each year in August, many school districts have a shortage of drivers and need to determine how to start the school year. This has been occurring in Waukesha prior to this school year as well.

Following many industries, an experienced or a new bus driver has many employment opportunities with varying starting wages and sign-on bonuses. First Student kept us informed on their recruitment strategies and staffing, yet there were many times where they were adding new drivers while losing some as well.

We have worked together with First Student to consolidate bus routes and have decreased from 87 routes last school year to 68 routes this year to maximize efficiencies.

On Thursday, August 31, 2023, we communicated with all families who receive transportation.

We also communicated with specific families whose bus route will run early, late, or will not be running at the current time due to a lack of drivers. Drivers are still needed for nine bus routes and First Student is actively training and testing new applicants.

Since our communication with families directly impacted on Thursday, First Student can now cover route 42 (West/Rose Glen) as of the first day of school. The District is working to get bus passes from Waukesha Metro as an option for some families in the Horning attendance area.

Each principal has sent a welcome letter to families, ensuring that they will be welcomed regardless of when their student arrives or how they arrive. Principals are working to establish an efficient way for students to get off the bus, check in at the office, and quickly get to class.

We appreciate the flexibility of our families and staff at Rose Glen, the middle schools, and West High School, as this is where the challenges are consolidated. Seventeen of our twenty-two schools have transportation operating as usual.

Our bussing dashboard will be updated each day as more route information becomes available.

We understand that this is an inconvenience to our families and will continue to partner with First Student to move forward with aligning transportation for our students.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a bus driver, please visit https://firststudentinc.com/careers/."