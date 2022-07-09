Waukesha fireworks remember parade attack victims

A rescheduled Fourth of July celebration in Waukesha brought people together Saturday night, July 9.

Beyond fireworks, there was something else lighting up Lowell Park – "Waukesha Strong" bracelets to remember those who couldn't be there after a different holiday's tragedy.

"I’m looking forward to really the first kind of big event since the Christmas parade, because we were there for that," said Ray Maiorano. "We were down there, and actually the vehicle missed us by four feet."

On a day all about red, white and especially blue, community members still carry the weight of the Waukesha parade attack. Now, on their wrists, they carry a sign of strength.

"It’s still on our minds, still on our hearts," said Waukesha Alderman Jack Wells. "It’s good to hand out little reminders we’re all in this together."

Wells and others helped hand out 4,000 blue "Waukesha Strong" bracelets Saturday.

"Hopefully people can come and celebrate with each other and really be part of the community again," Joanna Adamicki, the city's special event coordinator, said.

Blue "Waukesha Strong" fireworks lit the Saturday sky, too. After what unfolded in November, Maiorano was happy to be out for the Fourth of July events; more than fireworks, it was a show of togetherness.

"Just a great beautiful day. You can’t get better than this," he said. "It was crazy what happened. I think people just want to show unity."

The "Waukesha Strong" blue segment of the fireworks Saturday featured hearts to recognize the six people who were killed in the parade attack.