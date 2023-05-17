Waukesha fight: Adults, kids arrested near Main and Hartwell

Waukesha police said a Tuesday night brawl near Main and Hartwell wasn't just kids throwing punches – adults got involved, too.

Dispatchers got a report of a girl with a head injury. The girl said another teen stole her cellphone, and things quickly escalated from there.

"There was a lot of screaming and yelling going on," said Ethan Koop, who was out for a jog at the time. "I saw probably – at least 10 cop cars and a fire truck and ambulance."

Viewer video shows Waukesha police officers making arrests near a car wash. Capt. Dan Baumann said it all started less than a half-mile away at Waukesha Springs Park. There, Baumann said, at least six kids were fighting with rocks, sticks – and a taser.

"What’s wrong with kids today?" said Nelson Velez.

Velez has lived in Waukesha for 45 years. He could not believe what happened next.

While an officer was questioning two girls in an ambulance, police said a van drove past. Adults got out and started hitting a 17-year-old boy.

"They started a fight. I don’t know why," Velez said.

In all, police arrested nine people – three adults for child abuse and another for disorderly conduct and battery. The five other people were arrested for disorderly conduct.

"The police around here – they’re doing a great job to keep our city safe," said Velez.

Police said two of the arrested adults are on probation. The owner of the car wash and a nearby café said they were closed when it happened, and neither business had surveillance video.