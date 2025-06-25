Waukesha felony murder case; 17-year-old accused in uncle's death

article

The Brief 17-year-old Ronnie Fuentez of Waukesha is accused in the death of his uncle after an argument and fight in February. Fuentez is charged with felony murder in the case. A criminal complaint indicates Fuentez and his uncle got into an argument, Fuentez punched his uncle, which led to a brain bleed and a stay in intensive care.



A Waukesha teenager is now facing a felony murder charge in connection with the death of his uncle. The accused is 17-year-old Ronnie Fuentez – and he faces felony murder as well as a misdemeanor bail jumping charge.

Case details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, a police officer was dispatched to Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Feb. 5 for a report of a domestic violence incident that happened on Feb. 1. The officer was told the victim had a "brain bleed" and was in intensive care at the hospital.

The officer spoke with the victim who indicated his nephew, the defendant, "punched him multiple times in the head" on Feb. 1. The victim told the officer he had lived with the defendant at a Waukesha residence for about four years. Late on Feb. 1, he was in an "argument with the defendant about having a friend sleep over at the residence," the complaint says. The court filing says the defendant got upset and punched his uncle. The victim told police "he then punched (the defendant) with a closed fist in self-defense." The victim indicated the defendant then left the residence immediately after fighting with the victim and did not return until the next morning. The victim also "stated he did not contact police or go to the hospital until February 5, 2025," the complaint says.

The complaint goes on to say the victim developed a migraine on Feb. 3 to relieve his head pain. On Feb. 5, he was talking with a person on the phone and "began to struggle with speaking in complete sentences," the complaint says. That person thought the victim was having a stroke and drove the victim to the hospital where he was later put in the intensive care unit.

While charges were initially filed in this case on Feb. 6, they were amended in late May because the victim died. A battery charge initially filed was amended to felony murder.

What's next:

Fuentez is scheduled to be back in Waukesha County court for a hearing on July 28.