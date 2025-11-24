Waukesha fatal house fire; cause undetermined, but started at refrigerator

article

The Brief A fire at a home on Fieldridge Ct. in Waukesha on Nov. 3 likely started in the area of the kitchen refrigerator. The house quickly filled with smoke and, despite efforts from neighbors and firefighters, both women who were in the home died. Investigators say the fire likely originated in the area of the refrigerator, but an exact cause is officially undetermined.



A deadly fire at a home in Waukesha early in November likely started at or near the refrigerator, but an exact cause could not be determined.

The backstory:

On Nov. 3, firefighters responded to the house on Fieldridge Ct. which had heavy smoke throughout, and pulled a 54-year-old and a 79-year-old from the house.

FOX6 later learned from family that the two people who died were a woman and her daughter.

"They wouldn’t tell us. They said they have to do the investigation," said Bob Kind.

Waukesha fire truck

Kind says his sister-in-law, Fran Kind, and her daughter, Chrissy, both died in the fire.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Investigators say it happened at 9 a.m. on Fieldridge Court. That’s not far from Kensington and Mac Arthur Road in Waukesha.

What they're saying:

"We heard they were tearing the walls out – part of the insulation in the kitchen. It might have been electrical. We don’t know," added Kind.

Firefighters say someone called 911 and said two people were inside. Investigators say there was "heavy smoke" throughout the home.

Neighbor Carol King watched in horror.

"I did see the firefighters carrying both of them out. They began CPR on the grass area there," said King.

She says another neighbor ran into the home with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived.

Police tape was put up after the fire crews left

"He found both of them collapsed on the bed, unconscious," added King.

Family members say the 79-year-old used a wheelchair and that her daughter made daily trips to the house to take care of her.

Fran’s husband, Don Kind, died in October at the age of 84. Family members say he also used a wheelchair.

Bob Kind noted there was little damage visible outside the family’s home.

Related article

Fire investigation findings

What we know:

People try to help

A fire investigation report from the Waukesha Fire Department released on Monday, Nov. 24, says the fire likely started at the refrigerator in the kitchen.

Witnesses who spoke to investigators say the house was filled with thick smoke to the point they couldn't see inside the house, nor go inside more than a few feet.

One person started opening windows and cutting screens to try and ventilate the home.

The smoke started to clear, and one person went inside to try and pull the victims out, but was still overcome by smoke and had to get out.

Firefighters arrive on scene

Fire crews arrived and found both victims, one in the hallway and one in a bed. They were both removed and taken to a hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

Firefighters found the source of the smoke, smoldering debris in front of and behind the kitchen refrigerator.

The smoldering debris was extinguished and the house was ventilated.

Fire investigators on scene

Surveying the damage and refrigerator

A dense layer of soot was on the upper walls and ceilings as well as the floor of the entire first level. The top of the living room TV had partially melted.

Investigators noted extensive fire damage to the cabinet pantry near the refrigerator.

The refrigerator itself, a 2013 Samsung Model #RF217AORS, had "extensive heat-related damage inside of it, including displaced shelves from melting, distorted drawers and cubbies from heat impingement, and several food items were melted and damaged as well."

The fire patterns on the front of the refrigerator showed "significant oxidation of the bottom freezer door, with heavy oxidation on the right of the door and reducing as it travels to the left. The high heat oxidation is widest at the bottom of the freezer door and thins out as it rises to the top of the right-side refrigerator door. This is a strong indicator that the fire burned hottest and longest near the right side of the refrigerator and possibly from underneath in the same area."

The freezer drawer was working at the time of the fire, but the refrigerator part was not cooling sufficiently. It was "not keeping up" according to a relative of the homeowner.

Evidence of another small fire in the living room was found near the foyer. The fire was likely started by a kitchen hand towel that was initially used on the refrigerator fire, and was dropped there by one of the victims.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigation conclusion

What we know:

Investigators determined the fire likely started from the lower part of the refrigerator, with the greatest fire damage being at the front right and underside of the refrigerator.

In an effort to prevent damage to any of the equipment in the refrigerator, it was put back in its original position without removing any pans, covers, or components.

Investigators conclude that "it is apparent that the fire originated from the area of the refrigerator, but the exact cause cannot be determined. The official cause remains undetermined."