Waukesha fatal house fire Monday morning, 2 dead

The Brief Two people are dead following a house fire on Fieldridge Court in Waukesha on Monday, Nov. 3. Firefighters responded to the house which had heavy smoke throughout, and pulled a 54-year-old and a 79-year-old from the house. They were taken to a hospital but did not survive.



Fire on Fieldridge Ct.

What we know:

According to the Waukesha Fire Department, just before 9 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on Fieldridge Court, near Mac Aurther Road.

While responding, firefighters were told that 911 callers were saying two people were still inside the home.

When firefighters got there, they encountered heavy smoke throughout the home, and immediately began working to extinguish the fire while also starting search and rescue operations.

Fire crews found the two people, a 54-year-old and a 79-year-old, and got them out of the house where paramedics started treating them.

They were taken to a local hospital but neither survived.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.

The Waukesha Fire Department and the Waukesha Police Department are investigating, and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal's office has been contacted.