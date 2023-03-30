Waukesha fatal crash, 6-year-old child dead

article

A 6-year-old child died in a crash at the intersection of Highway 59 and West in Waukesha on Wednesday night, March 29.

Waukesha police said the crash happened around 8 p.m.

Police provided help to the people in the car and took them to a hospital. The victim passed away due to injuries from the crash.

Officials said the drivers of the vehicles were released from the scene and are talking to investigators.